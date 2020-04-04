Furniture industry appeals for state government help for affected members

KUCHING: The Sarawak Furniture Industry Association (SFIA) appeals for the state government’s aid to assist members affected by the movement control order (MCO).

SFIA president Choo Hua Lai stated that the association had written a letter requesting the government’s help to rescue the state furniture industry.

“The committee members of SFIA have gathered the feedback from our members and found out that there are several pressing issues, need and problem that have to be dealt with immediately in order to rescue the Sarawak furniture industry, and had written a letter to request attention and assistance from the Government.

“The letter is addressed to the attention of the Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan – who is also Minister for Urban Development and Natural Resources II and chairman of the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation management board.

“The association appeals to the government to aid the members in the forms of Rescue Loan, rebate in the utility charges, salary subsidy, and others,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Choo said the compassionate support from the government would prevent massive layoffs and job reductions and to stabilise businesses currently facing severe cash flow, sharp dip in revenue and high overhead expenses.

“The association welcomes the recently announced ‘Sarawakku Sayang Package’ – which shows the commitment of our Sarawak Government toward s the wellbeing of the people.”