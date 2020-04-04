Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang tests positive for Covid-19

KUCHING: Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang is the latest politician from Sarawak to test positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed today by Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah after he gave a press conference on the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak.

Abdul Karim, who was deputising for Deputy Chief Minister and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, had earlier mentioned that a MP had tested positive.

“As far as we know now, one Assistant Minister and a member of parliament is confirmed as Covid-19 positive,” he said at the press conference.

Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil had confirmed yesterday that he tested positive for Covid-19, and had been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Thursday night for treatment.

Dr Jerip, who is also Mambong assemblyman, had said that he contracted the disease through contact with someone in the Good News Fellowship Conference Church cluster.

Before that, two other Sarawakians MPs from Democratic Action Party namely Sarikei MP Andrew Wong and Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii had tested positive for Covid-19.

Wong is reportedly still being treated at Sibu Hospital, while Dr Yii has already been discharged from SGH after his last two tests came back negative.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim also mentioned that Uggah, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, and three full ministers Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom were given orders to undergo self-quarantine following their recent contact with a person later confirmed to have Covid-19.

“This is in line with the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) when you come in contact with someone who is a positive case.

“We pray that they did not contract the disease,” he said.

Apart from them, Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus had also publicly announced that they are in self-quarantine after coming in contact with Dr Jerip during recent district disaster management meetings in Bau and Serian respectively.