KPDNHEP: Traders found hoarding or overcharging for hand sanitisers, face masks face heavy penalties

KUCHING: Traders in the state are advised not to capitalise on the current situation to hike up the price of hand sanitisers, face masks and other essential items during the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

State Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) director Datuk Stanley Tan said such traders should not be hoarding any of the mentioned goods, failing which they would face a heavy penalty if found guilty.

“Be ethical in doing business by not hiking up the prices of goods and also don’t hoard any essential items too, or otherwise they will face a heavy penalty if found guilty of taking advantage at this crucial moment for everyone,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

He was responding to a public complaint channelled to The Borneo Post regarding overpriced hand sanitisers offered by a pharmacy in the city.

Tan said any trader who was found guilty of hoarding essential items could be fined an amount not RM1 million or jailed not more than three years or both under the Control of Supply Act 1961.

“For corporate bodies, if found guilty under the same Act they can be fined an amount not exceeding RM3 million,” he added.

He said every consumer had the right to make a complaint regarding any suspected wrongdoings by any retailers or business entities.

He said even though hand sanitisers “was not a government controlled item at the moment”, KPDNHEP could still act upon public complaints received under the existing legal framework.

“If anyone, be it retailers or wholesalers, are selling hand sanitisers at a very high price, our enforcement officers (from KPDNHEP) can take action against them under the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act 2011.

“If found guilty, an individual can be fined not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both. For corporates bodies that are found guilty of committing the same offence, they can be fined an amount not exceeding RM500,000,” he added.

Tan thus advised consumers who had come across any unreasonable pricing or unethical traders to lodge their complaints at KPDNHEP offices throughout Sarawak.

He added that such complaints could also be forwarded digitally through their website.