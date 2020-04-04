MBKS cancels Ramadan Bazaar 2020 due to Covid-19

KUCHING: The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Ramadan Bazaar 2020 has been cancelled in light of the Covid-19 outbreak, said the council in a statement today.

“MBKS has been monitoring the current situation closely and is of the opinion that the Ramadan Bazaar, where there are normally huge crowds patronising the stalls, might not be appropriate and may pose a risk to the community,” it said.

The council said the safety and health of the people were their priority.

The annual Ramadan Bazaar was originally slated to be held at the Stutong Commercial Centre and Stutong Community Market car parks from April 24 to May 23.

On March 31, MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng reportedly said that the council would deliberate on the cancellation of the Ramadan Bazaar depending on the severity of the Covid-19 situation before coming to a decision.