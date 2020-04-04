MCO: 20 arrested today as police tighten enforcement

KUCHING: The police have recorded 20 arrests against those who defied the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am on April 3 to 8am today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said that number of arrests during the 24 hour period was lower than the 32 arrests yesterday.

Since March 18, police have arrested a total of 401 suspects, out of which 261 have been charged in court under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

A total of 232 of the accused have pleaded guilty whereas 19 have pleaded not guilty.

“To date, 93 of the accused have been sent to prison, another 59 were sentenced and fined while 56 have been slapped with only a fine,” said Aidi.

Twenty four of those who pleaded guilty are still waiting for their probation report.

Aidi also revealed that warrants of arrest have been issued against 10 suspects who have failed to turn up in court for the charges.