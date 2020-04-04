MSU Medical Centre launches public Drive-Thru Covid-19 Test

SHAH ALAM: MSU Medical Centre (MSUMC) Specialist Hospital launched its Drive-Thru Covid-19 Test for members of the public here recently.

The 5-minute test uses reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method on samples taken from the oropharyngeal (the tonsil) and the nasopharyngeal (the nasopharynx – the upper part of the throat behind the nose and near the base of the skull).

“The MSUMC Drive-Thru Covid-19 Test is provided in three sessions from Monday to Friday (10am-noon, noon to 2pm, 2pm-4pm) and one session on Saturday (10am-noon).

“Appointments can be secured in advance by calling 03-5521-6701 during office hours of 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday; by WhatsApp at 03-5526-2800, or by filling an online form

“Applicants may come in for their drive-thru appointment after receiving the appointment confirmation slip,” MSUMC said in a recent press release.

A QR code provided needs to be scanned at the registration entrance before proceeding to the billing station and subsequently the testing station.

Those who have taken the test are advised to quarantine themselves until the test result is relayed by phone or WhatsApp within 24 and 48 hours.