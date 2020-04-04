No more advice as MCO enters ‘tough phase’

KUALA LUMPUR: Beware! There will be no more soft approach or advice to those who are bent on defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) since the second phase began on Wednesday until April 14.

This warning came from Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob Thursday after finding many are still going out without valid reasons.

However there is light at the end of the tunnel as there was no sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 infection cases. Nonetheless it is not a licence for the government to be satisfied so long as the chain of infection is not broken.

Obviously, if the government softens its approach, the efforts carried out thus far, to eradicate the virus which took the lives of 50 Malaysians as at yesterday, would be in vain.

It was reported in the implementation of the MCO so far, 4,189 individuals have been detained with 1,449 of them charged in court, including for offences of violating the order and obstructing the authorities from carrying out their duties.

These actions symbolised the sternness of the government in combating Covid-19 crisis as the longer the MCO is implemented, it will have greater effect not only on the economy but also the lives of the ordinary people themselves.

Following this, the government has taken a proactive move to create a Special Cabinet Committee to formulate strategic plans to protect the performance of the Malaysian economy and employment market from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee is also responsible for looking at the balance between the priority of the country’s economy with the implementation of an effective MCO, apart from planning strategies to support the performance of the economic engines of Malaysia such as its effects on the small and medium industry, as well as reducing its effect on employment among the people.

The special committee will hold its second meeting on Sunday before the discussions of the committee is presented to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the National Economic Action Council meeting on Monday. — Bernama