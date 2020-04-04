No Ramadan bazaars if MCO still implemented – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: No Ramadan bazaar will be allowed to operate if the Movement Control Order (MCO) is still enforced, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

However, he said, if the MCO is lifted, the National Security Council (MKN) would come out with standard operating procedure (SOP).

“We will provide the SOP after MCO (is lifted), and we will decide whether Ramadan bazaars can be held with a certain SOP after this. However, if phase two of the MCO continues or another MCO is implemented, then we will not allow Ramadan bazaars to operate,” he said after chairing the Special Ministerial Committee (on MCO) meeting here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said 483 people were charged in court Thursday for defying the MCO.

He said police and the Malaysian Armed Forces had conducted 737 roadblocks and 403,336 vehicle inspections while 524 individuals were detained for defying the MCO yesterday.

In another development, he noted that 371 areas had been disinfected from March 27 until Thursday through public sanitation operations.

The disinfection effort was implemented in COVID-19 high risk areas and People’s Housing Project (PPR) nationwide. — Bernama