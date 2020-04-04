No restriction on travel to hometown – Immigration dept

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysians who are currently studying, working or carrying out official duties in Sabah or Sarawak are not barred from returning to their hometown and vice versa based on humanitarian reasons.

Sabah Immigration director Datuk Dr.Muhamad Sade Mohamad Amin said based on the Immigration Regulation, individual(s) may return to their home town during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Muhamad Sade made the clarification after a woman claimed to have managed to travel back to Kuala Lumpur from Tawau Airport, with her children, with help from her father’s connection with the Immigration boss despite the Covid-19 outbreak of the MCO period.

“The allegation made by the woman were untrue and baseless because based on the Rule 2 of the Immigration Regulation, all Malaysians are not barred from leaving Sabah. They do not need any special clearance but they have to go through the normal Immigration process at the airport,” he said yesterday.

Muhamad Sade added that the Immigration Department had contacted the woman for clarification.

“She admitted to have made a mistake. She had actually contacted an Immigration officer to inquire about her traveling status, with her children, back to West Malaysia during the MCO period.

“She also apologised to the Immigration Department for the mistake and promised to delete her post and photos in her social media accounts,” said Muhamad Sade, reminding the public not to post any false information on their media social accounts which could tarnished the good image of the Immigration Department, especially during the MCO period.