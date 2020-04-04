One man, one woman fall prey to two separate online scams totalling losses of RM13,460

SIBU: Two scams involving a total losses of RM13,460 were reported here yesterday.

In the first case, a 38-year-old salesman lost RM10,960 to an online loan scam.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim came across a company offering online loans while surfing the internet on March 3 at his house at Ulu Sungei Merah.

“The victim then applied for a loan of RM15,000 as capital to set up a swiftlet farmhouse,” Stanley said.

On March 23, the victim received a message from the scammer saying that the loan was approved and he needed to settle the processing fees first before he could get the money.

“The victim made a total of five transactions amounting to RM10,960 to four different accounts to settle the processing fees,” he added.

The victim only realised that he had been cheated when he was told to make another payment of RM900.

In the second case, a 22-year-old baker fell victim to an online love scam and lost RM2,500.

Stanley said the victim came to know a man by the name of ‘Raymond Wai Hong’ while surfing the Facebook on Mar 18.

“’Raymond’ told her that he was working as a dentist in USA. They started chatting before ‘Raymond’ expressed his desire to come to Malaysia to marry her,” he said.

‘Raymond’ had also told the victim that he would be sending her gifts including iPhone sets, jewellery and US$20,000 to show his love for her.

“On April 3, the victim received the Whatsapp messages from Raymond, saying the gifts had already arrived at Kuala Lumpur but could not be released unless the victim paid the RM4,500 procession fees.”

On the same day, at about 11.35 am, the victim made the payment of RM2,500 to a given account.

Immediately after transferring the money, she called Raymond but was told to settle the remaining balance of RM2,000 before the goods could be released.

When the victim repeatedly called Raymond for further explanation, the line was cut off before she realised she was cheated.

Stanley said both cases are to be investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.