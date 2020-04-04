PSB Bawang Assan branch delivers food aid to needy families

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Bawang Assan service centre Bumiputera committee delivered essential food supplies to the constituency yesterday, day four of its party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s efforts to reach out to families in the area.

The initiative was Wong’s efforts to reach out to 2,600 needy families in his constituency of Bawang Assan since last Tuesday to ease their burden, following the extension of movement control order to April 14.

A total of 268 needy families in Tanjung Penasu and Batu Burak and another 257 families in Rantau Panjang area benefitted from the essential food supplies yesterday.

Today, the committee will deliver essential food items to families residing in Passai area.