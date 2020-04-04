PSB: GPS has failed to get benefits for Sarawak despite being kingmaker

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is of the opinion that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has failed to deliver anything for Sarawak despite GPS’ role as kingmaker in the tussle for power between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

In a statement today, PSB noted that as the kingmaker whose vote put the PN government in Putrajaya, GPS has been handsomely rewarded with its MPs in Cabinet positions.

“But what about Sarawak?

“Where is the 20 per cent oil royalty? We have not heard a whisper of it despite GPS having such substantial positions in the Federal Cabinet,” it said.

PSB also questioned where is the repeal of section 3(3) of the Territorial Seas Act 2012 that GPS made so much fuss about when PH was in power.

It reminded that Section 3(3) reduced the rights of Sarawak and Sabah from 12 nautical miles to three nautical miles during the reign of Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak, now called GPS after 14th general election.

“Sarawak chief minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari (Tun Openg) had gone on record to say ‘When we formed Malaysia, our boundary was 12 nautical miles, but now, it is only three nautical miles,’ says Abang Johari. ‘Under Article 2 of the Federal Constitution, you cannot change our boundary [without Sarawak’s consent].’

“As kingmaker, why did not GPS make it a condition that section 3(3) of TSA 2012 be repealed so that we can claim back our maritime rights that BN Sarawak gave up? It should surely have been a written undertaking with an immediate public announcement of the proposed repeal,” PSB stated.

Similarly on the repeal or amendment of the Petroleum Development Act 1974, it also questioned as to why GPS did not obtain a similar written undertaking accompanied by a public announcement thereafter to ensure compliance by all parties.

PSB also noted the silence regarding the restoration of rights for Sarawak enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“GPS certainly made a lot of noise about it before the change of government to PN.

“Sarawakians cannot help but notice that there is now a deafening silence from all GPS component parties about the urgent need to restore Sarawak rights under MA63. It seems that MA63 is no longer of urgent priority after GPS joined the Federal Cabinet,” it said.

PSB also pointed out that GPS did not make it a condition that Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) be recognised nationwide in return for their support, something that it believed could have been done with a stroke of the pen.

“Instead, with GPS’ support, UMNO has been restored to power. PAS is now also in the federal government with the support of GPS.In return, GPS MPs have been richly rewarded with ministerial positions while Sarawak has been left empty-handed.

“All the supposed rights that GPS had been harping about were not delivered to Sarawak with the formation of the new government in Putrajaya,” it lamented.