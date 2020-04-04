Sabah denies it is not fighting for MA63

KOTA KINABALU: KDM Malaysia President Datuk Peter Anthony has denied the statement by Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing saying that the Sabah government had adopted a “wait and see” attitude regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Instead, he said the Sabah state government led by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had been working on the struggle to fight for MA63 since the new state government had been formed.

He said the Sabah State Government had also fought for MA63 in Parliament but the amendment Bill did not receive the support of the two-thirds majority in Parliament last year.

“A special Cabinet steering committee chaired by former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was formed to discuss the details of the demands of MA63 between the Central, Sarawak and Sabah governments. He said this was part of the Sabah state government’s efforts to fight for MA63 and showed that the Sabah state government was serious and striving to fight for MA63.

“Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has been always committed and consistent in fighting Sabah’s rights including oil and gas sales tax, and helping Sabahans despite their political ideology, religion and race.

“Datuk Shafie has been very committed in the past MA63 meetings in Putrajaya, and the fact that we are not bringing the case to the court does not mean we are not fighting for it.

“In my opinion, we should not be seen arguing on this issue, as we do not want to threaten the political stability in the country.

“Masing may forget that he has never been a member of the Cabinet steering committee, which will enable him to see how both Sabah and Sarawak have fought so hard and strong to defend our rights,” he said when asked to comment Masing’s statement on Saturday.

“PRS has been working with PAS, UMNO and BN in sabotaging the bill. While Sabah, we have been fighting for MA63 without having to work with PAS, UMNO and BN,” he said.

“Sabah is fighting with principles, and we are serious in fighting it together with our chief minister,” he said.