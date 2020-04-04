Sanitisation works continue in public places in Kuching, Betong

KUCHING: Sanitisation works to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) infection were carried out by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) at the St. Thomas Cathedral this morning.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the Padungan fire station together with members from the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and the Ministry of Health. Also present was MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Besides the church, sanitisation works in Kuching were also carried out at a condominium, a learning institution’s hostel and the Pending seafood centre.

In Betong, the sanitisation works were carried out by Bomba together with the Betong District Council and personnel from the Ministry of Health at the Pusa market at 9am.

As of yesterday, sanitisation works were carried out at six public markets, five places of worship, three housing areas, nine government offices, one supermarket and four public assembly areas.

Nine of the operations were carried out in Kuching, six in Kota Samarahan, three each in Sarikei, Sibu and Limbang; and one each in Sri Aman and Betong.