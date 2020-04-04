SCIB accepts contracts worth up to RM864.54 million across Oman, Qatar

KUCHING: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB), through its wholly owned subsidiary SCIB International (Labuan) Ltd accepted a total of three letters of award and acceptance (LOA) for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC), with a total contract value of US$200.45 million which equivalent to approximately RM864.54 million.

Its contract in Oman comes from Revenue International LLC for the duration of April 5, 2020 to April 4, 2021. It includes the Complete Construction of 20 Villas at Street 14, Block 112, Ruwi, Muscat Sultanate of Oman.

Meanwhile, it secures two EPCC contracts in Qatar: the first is from Sky View Trading and Contracting WLL for the construction and completion of two units of service centres located at the region of Al Khor, State of Qatar from April 4, 2020 to April 3, 2021.

The second is from Interceptor Trading and Contracting WLL For the Construction, Completion and Maintenance of 18 numbers of Five Storey Buildings, Proposed New Boundary Wall, Guard House and Car Parking located at Doha, Qatar from 30 March 2020 – 31 March 2021.

Managing director of SCIB, Rosland Othman expressed, “Riding on the first contract secured in October 2019 which penetrated the Oman and Qatar market, we are pleased to have this second LOA totalling up to RM864.54 million, which we expect to contribute to our Financial Year Ended 2020 as well as the first accumulated six months of 2021.”

“With these contracts securement, SCIB will be able to have synergistic opportunities to further strengthen our foothold across Oman and Qatar. Up to date, we have total up RM1.093 billion order book and are currently on track with our internal target of RM1.5 billion for 2020,” added Rosland.