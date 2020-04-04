Second case of dog attack on child in a month

SIBU: Another child was attacked by dogs here within a month of an attack on a five-year-old girl by a stray dog at Jalan Sentosa. The girl later died of rabies .

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting posted the dog attack in the Salim-Stabau area in his Facebook page yesterday.

“Even though the case is in SRDC (Sibu Rural District Council’s area) the Tuai Rumah (longhouse chief) informed me about this dog attack on a child that happened yesterday (Thursday).

“I have forwarded the details to the relevant authorities,” Ting said.

On March 8, a five-year-old girl was attacked and bitten by a stray dog on her face, mouth and eyelids.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a recent statement that the bite wounds were not washed with clean water and soap immediately after the incident.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that the girl’s death on March 26 was due to rabies.

Meanwhile, SMC in a statement yesterday, said their Enforcement Unit has incorporated efforts to instill greater public awareness on the danger of rabies.

“This is done in addition to the daily dog catching exercise conducted on-site by our PH (Public Health) Stray Dog Catching team.

“SMC Daily Covid-19 Inspection Team headed by SMC Enforcement officers have begun the distribution of flyers on eradicating rabies, especially at pharmacies and supermarkets while ensuring social distancing requirements are met during this period of the movement control order (MCO),” the statement added.

This two-pronged approach will hopefully bring about better utilisation of resources during this challenging time.

“SMC teams have conducted a rabies awareness campaign as well while inspecting two major supermarkets today, namely Sing Kwong Supermarket and Farley Supermarket; three other major business outlets, namely KFC Sdn Bhd, Pizza Hut Sdn Bhd and Watson; and another three coffee shops at Salim areas.

“Today (Friday), the dog unit conducted a stray catching operation at Seduan area, and the staff has elected to use tranquilliser guns.”

The statement also disclosed that on Thursday when the council dog unit was doing operations in Rejang Park market, there was a lady who tried to stop them from carrying out their duties.

“I urge the public not to interfere as obstructing public officers carrying out their duties is against the law.”

When contacted yesterday, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, said they are waiting for information from the relevant authorities on the dog attack on the boy.

“All the information be it on rabies, dengue and Covid-19 should be done accordingly with the divisional health office (DHO), Veterinary Services Department and local authorities.

“Currently our (SRDC) dog unit is coordinating our operations together with SMC and sometimes, with Kanowit District Council. We cannot act without proper report and coordination with DHO and Veterinary (Services) Department,” he explained.

Additionally, Sempurai pointed out that SRDC is currently working together with all relevant agencies including SMC to contain and control the spreading of rabies in Sibu Division.

Rabies cases can be transmitted through infected animals like dogs and cats.

He stressed that it is everyone’s responsibility to assist the authorities to contain rabies by confining their pets – dogs and even cats within their house compound and cages.

On the cases of any dog attack or bite, the victim must be taken to nearest clinic or hospital as soon as possible for immediate treatment.

Local authorities together with relevant departments will take action to remove the dog involved.

“As for the latest dog attack at Salim Stabau, I believe all the relevant authorities have already taken necessary action upon notification. We are currently dealing with multiple issues including Covid-19, rabies and dengue.

“I urge all the people within SRDC jurisdiction to take an extreme care – looking into their personal hygiene and cleanliness in their surroundings,” Sempurai said.