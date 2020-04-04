SG Clean rolled out to boost hygiene standards

KUCHING: Singapore Tourism Board and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) have rolled out the SG Clean campaign as part of a nationwide efforts to boost sanitation standards and hygiene practices in light of the on-going Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation.

The SG Clean campaign is a government effort to rally businesses and the public to uphold good sanitation standards and hygiene practices.

In February 2020, the National Environment Agency (NEA) began rolling out the SG Clean quality mark at hawker centres and coffee shops, with support from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The SG Clean quality mark will focus on certifying establishments that experience heavy human traffic on a daily basis, such as shopping malls, hotels, tourist attractions, conference venues, preschools, schools and transport nodes.

ESG Quality & Excellence director-general Choy Sauw Kook commented, “While many businesses have adopted their own precautionary measures, SG Clean goes a step further to ensure that these establishments meet the baseline of good industry practices. SG Clean can help to instil confidence in Singaporeans to shop and dine, and support our local businesses.

“Beyond that, ESG also encourages businesses to uphold such good sanitation and hygiene practices for the long term.”

Among the first to be certified are those along the popular Orchard Road shopping belt, which include food and retail businesses in malls such as Plaza Singapura and ION Orchard; Grand Hyatt Singapore; and the Singapore Visitor Centre @orchardgateway. Establishments like Charles & Keith, Golden Village, Jean Yip Hub, Jumbo Seafood, McDonald’s and TungLok are on board SG Clean. Two other hotels outside of Orchard Road have also been certified – Village Hotel Sentosa and Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort.

Grand Hyatt Singapore and several businesses at Plaza Singapura received their SG Clean quality mark from Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Education – following a visit to the premises.

Over the next few months, ESG and STB will encourage more than 37,000 businesses within the tourism and lifestyle sectors to sign up for the SG Clean certification programme.

Aside from that, Singapore Tourism Board have also assured that it is taking proactive measures to keep the travel and hospitality industries safe.

The Singapore Government has introduced the ‘Trace Together’ a contact-tracing smartphone application to allow the local authorities to be exposed to confirmed coronavirus cases.

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has also put in place precautionary measures across the integrated resort to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

The iconic Gardens by the Bay is also following strict precautions that go above the typical mandatories such as thermal scanners, hand sanitizers, and regular disinfectants. The location has made it mandatory for its visitors to submit a declaration form to enter the indoor park. Via the adept usage of technology, they have also incorporated the effort to clean airflow in these attractions with High-Performance Germicidal Ultra Violet (C) emitters which are similar to those used in healthcare institutions.

Aside from that, from March 27, 2020 onwards, all travellers arriving in Singapore including Singapore citizens, Permanent Residents and Long-Term Pass holders will be required to submit a health declaration before proceeding with immigration clearance.

This can be done via the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) SG Arrival Card e-service.