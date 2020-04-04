StanChart Malaysia, AmBank each donate RM500,000 to help frontliners

KUCHING: Standard Chartered Malaysia (StanChart Malaysia)has committed to donate RM500,000 to Mercy Malaysia via an initiative by the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM).

Mercy Malaysia, in its Covid-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan will channel these funds specifically for critical preparedness, readiness and response support actions for the Ministry of Health and the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

Additionally, Standard Chartered Saadiq Malaysia and Standard Chartered Global Business Services Malaysia had earlier donated MYR5,000 through another initiative by The Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia along with twenty thousand pieces of face masks worth RM76,000 to front liners respectively.

Abrar A. Anwar, managing director and chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Malaysia, said, “This is a challenging time for many around the world. At Standard Chartered, we want to do what we can to support communities in the markets where we operate.”

StanChart Malaysia is also providing relief assistance for clients who are feeling the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. Under these measures, individuals and businesses can apply for flexible repayment options as well as extensions on their loans and financing with the Bank.

Abrar adds “Malaysia has been Standard Chartered’s home for the past 145 years. We have had the privilege of standing by Malaysia’s side and witnessing as the nation overcame adversities only to emerge stronger each time. We have no doubt that Malaysia will bounce back and pull through this adversity.”

Meanwhile, AmBank Group has also pledged its support to donate RM500,000 to Tabung Covid-19 via Mercy Malaysia as part of its efforts to assist with the relief initiatives and cushioning the severe impact to the national healthcare system resulted from the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We hope this contribution would ease the burden of our healthcare frontliners and workers during this challenging period. Our gratitude and prayers are with them who are working tirelessly around the clock in combating this health crisis,” said Tan Sri Azman Hashim, chairman of AmBank Group in a separate statement.

“Besides this, we are also exploring other means of assistance where AmBank Group is able to lend a helping hand for the benefit of the community in facing this outbreak,” added Azman.