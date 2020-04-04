Stern action will be taken if pets are allowed to roam freely, warns DVS

SIBU: The Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVS) warns dog owners that stern action would be taken if their pets are allowed to roam freely.

Its director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said that this was clearly stipulated under Section 37 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 and the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing & Control) By-Laws 2018.

“JPVS would like to remind that it is an offence under Section 37 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 and the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing & Control) By-Laws 2018 to let dogs roam freely.

“Upon conviction, an individual can be fined not more than RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three months, or both,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, Dr Adrian pointed out that dogs roaming freely, especially in rabies infected areas, would be caught as a preventive measure to curb the disease.

Adding on, he stressed that dog owners should ensure that their canines are given the annual anti-rabies vaccination.

“Failure to do so can be convicted under Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999. A fine not exceeding RM2,500 will be imposed and the dog caught without proof of anti-rabies vaccination can be sent for targeted removal,” Dr Adrian informed.

That aside, he noted under the local authorities’ requirement, every dog needs to be licensed under the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing & Control) By-Laws 2018.

Offences can be fined not more than RM5,000.

Two dog bite cases were reported here recently, one involving a child who was bitten by a family dog in the Salim-Stabau area here on Thursday and another case involving a five-year-old girl who was attacked and bitten by a stray dog on her face, mouth and eyelids on March 8.

The five-year-old girl had succumbed to rabies on March 26, making this the first rabies case in Sarawak reported this year and the 23rd rabies case in Sarawak since July 31, 2017.