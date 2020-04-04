Take stern action against those spreading slander on China’s aid to Sabah – MP

KOTA KINABALU: Take stern action against slander made on social media concerning China’s aid to help face the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in Sabah, urged Kota Kinabalu member of parliament. Chan Foong Hin.

Chan recollected the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu donated a total of 166,000 face masks to the State Government on March 29.

“The Chinese Consulate General of Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide gave them (face masks) to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) Terminal 2,” he said in a statement released here yesterday.

“These face masks were actually flown in via a chartered AirAsia flight from Guangzhou, China to Kota Kinabalu.

“The Sabah Government isn’t the only one to have received aid from China. Likewise, the Federal Government has also received protective equipment from China which was duly accepted by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein,” he added.

However, he said the goodwill shown to the state had been smeared with “fake news” posting.

“Very sadly, I have received many complaints from members of the public about the fake news going around social media alleging that the masks and gloves donated by the Chinese government are contaminated,” said Chan.

“Even worse, this fake news has also described the Chinese government as ‘jahat’ (having bad intention), ‘kapiaq’ (infidel) and is in cahoots with DAP. All of this is racist slander that can have far-reaching consequences and undermine the good diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and China. Furthermore, such terrible slander can threaten the ongoing effort to save Malaysians from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would hereby like to strongly condemn those who make use of social media to create and spread such despicable fake news.

“In addition, I would also like to urge the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to arrest and take stern action against those who spread slander about the Chinese government’s assistance to the Sabah Government,” he emphasized.