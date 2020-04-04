Two killed in separate hunting trips in Kota Belud, Keningau

KOTA KINABALU: Two people were killed while a man was injured after they were accidentally shot during two separate hunting trips.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the first incident happened in a forest at Kampung Rampayan Ulu, Kota Belud on March 31.

In the 2pm incident, two friends decided to venture into the forest for hunting during the Movement Control Order (MCO), he said.

Along the way, they spotted foot prints believed to be of a deer, he added.

Zaini said the two freinds decided to part ways where one of them headed downhill while the second remained on a higher ground.

Not long after that, he said the friend on the higher ground thought he had spotted an animal and fired a shot from his homemade gun, also known as bakakuk, after which he heard his friend’s scream.

He then rush to where his friend was and found the later lying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Zaini said.

The man ran out of the forest and sought help from villagers but upon their return, the friend, in his 30s, had succumbed to his injuries, said Zaini at a press conference at the State police headquarters in Kepayan yesterday.

Zaini added that police were informed of the incident and apprehend the suspect the following day for investigation.

Police also confiscated two homemade guns, 13 bullets and a machete, he added.

The suspect, also in his 30s, is currently being remanded for investigation.

In the second incident, a man surrendered himself to the police after he accidentally shot two of his friends, also with a bakakuk, during a hunting trip with a group of seven friends at the Trusmadi Forest Reserve in Sook, Keningau on Wednesday.

Zaini said prior to the incident, the seven friends went into the forest reserve around 9am on April 1 to check on a land.

“They decided to set up camps for the night and three of them decided to scout the area for hunting wild animal.

“While scouting the area, the suspect, however stayed on a higher ground while his two friends decided to head downhill.

“Several minutes later, the suspect thought he had spotted a wild animal and fired shots, only to hear screams from his friends,” said Zaini, adding that a man in his 30s was killed on the spot after sustaining gunshot wounds on his head, body and hand.

The other friend, in his 50s, however, only sustained gunshot wounds on his leg.

A police report was lodged and the victim’s body was taken out of the forest around 9pm on April 2.

All five friends, in their 30s and 60s, have been remanded for investigation.

Police also confiscated four homemade guns and 14 bullets, said Zaini, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Meanwhile, Zaini reminded the public to stay indoors and abide by the Movement Control Order (MCO), which entered its second phase.

“This is not the time to go outdoors or be involved in outdoor activity, such as hunting.

“We hope the public will abide by the MCO implemented by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Zaini.