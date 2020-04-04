Two men detained for jogging during MCO

PENAMPANG: Police detained two people for jogging in the evening along Penampang by-pass on Thursday in violation of the Movement Control Order.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said both joggers were spotted by members of the public jogging by the roadside around 5.20pm.

“When police told them to go home, both joggers refused to heed the police instructions forcing my men to detain them,” said Haris yesterday.

He added that both suspects, aged 28 and 30, would be investigated under Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Haris, therefore, urged the public to remain indoors during the MCO period.

“Please stay home during the MCO period. Only go out if it is necessary such as purchasing groceries. Anyone caught wandering outside without any good reason will be detained for violating the MCO,” he said.