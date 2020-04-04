Virus-hit cruise ship arrives in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: A virus-hit cruise ship with dozens of ill passengers and crew docked in Florida on Thursday after being barred from several South American countries, concluding a harrowing time at sea for those stranded aboard.

The Zaandam, operated by Holland America Line, tied up at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, and its sister ship the Rotterdam was not far behind.

Their arrival comes after days of protracted negotiations about whether they should be allowed to enter Florida, and how they could safely dock and disembark – as concerns mounted for the passengers. Four people have died on the Zaandam, for reasons not yet disclosed.

“We are so happy to be able to get our guests home and assist those few who need additional medical services,” said Holland America president Orlando Ashford.

“These travelers could have been any one of us or our families, unexpectedly caught in the middle of this unprecedented closure of global borders that happened in a matter of days and without warning.”

All told, 107 passengers and 143 crew reported flu-like symptoms during the voyage, but many have since recovered. A total of 14 people – 13 passengers and one crew member – are to be taken to a hospital in Florida, officials said.

“We have one hospital that is able to take some of the critically ill. They have the capacity to do that,” said Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis.

A total of 1,250 passengers and 1,186 crew members were stranded at sea on the Zaandam and the Rotterdam, which came to its sister ship’s aid last week, loaded with supplies.

DeSantis initially said he did not want the ships to dock, for fear the ill passengers would tax the state’s already strained health care system. With more than 8,000 coronavirus cases and at least 128 deaths, the Sunshine State – home to many retirees – has the fifth-most cases in the United States.

But late Wednesday, DeSantis changed his tune, telling Fox News that he had not realised there were US citizens involved.

‘We actually have Floridians’ aboard the Zaandam, he said.

President Donald Trump had said the ships needed to be evacuated, saying: “We have to help the people. They’re in big trouble.”

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said Holland America, which is owned by Carnival, had agreed to a ‘strict set of protocols’ governing how the passengers would disembark.

“It’s all going to be done in ways that are not going to expose the people of Florida to any of the illnesses that may be on there,” DeSantis told Fox News.

Most of the passengers are expected to be deemed ‘fit for travel’ after health checks, and will return home through a combination of charter flights and private cars.

They will be “transported in coaches that will be sanitised, with limited person-to-person contact and while wearing masks,” Holland America said Wednesday.

Several dozen more with mild symptoms will remain aboard in isolation until they recover.

Trump said he was working with British and Canadian authorities to repatriate their nationals who are on the cruise liners. — AFP