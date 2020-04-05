10 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded an increase in its positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases as another 10 new cases were detected yesterday.

As it stands, Sabah now has a total of 225 cases.

The Ministry of Health reported that four of the cases were detected in Tawau, another four in Tuaran and two in Lahad Datu.

On Friday, Sabah had only registered five new cases.

A total of 33 people in Sabah have recovered from the virus thus far.

With 67 cases, Tawau still has the highest number of cases in the state.

Sabah is currently the state with the fifth highest number of positive cases, behind Selangor (890), Kuala Lumpur (595), Johor (422) and Sarawak (246).