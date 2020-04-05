19 families receive food donation from village youth club

MIRI: Nineteen needy families from Kampung Uma Akeh in Baram affected by movement control order (MCO) received donations from Kelab Belia Kampung Uma Akeh (Kebuma) yesterday (April 4).

Kebuma chairman Spanski Steven said the club has taken the initiative to collaborate with other concerned contributors in collecting food items including rice, cooking oil, biscuits, sugar, tea, eggs and noodles for the needy families.

“For our next mission, we will look for the best way to assist affected Uma Akeh families currently staying in Miri city. We understand that not everyone has fixed monthly income as some rely on daily income,” said Spanski during a simple hand over ceremonyat Long Lama Community Hall yesterday.

Spanski thanked the state government for contributions to villagers presented by Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau during the ceremony He also thanked Telang Usan District Office and the Miri District Police Headquarters for helping to facilitate the donation, and approving travel permit for the club to deliver the donations.