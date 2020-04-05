25 arrested in the last 24 hours in Sarawak for defying MCO

KUCHING: Twenty five individuals were arrested by the police in Sarawak for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between 8am yesterday and 8am today, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

All were arrested under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the local Infected Areas) Regulations 2020.

“Since the start of the MCO on March 18, we have arrested a total of 426 suspects,” said Aidi when contacted today.

He said a total of 261 of those arrested have been charged in court under the regulation which saw 232 of them pleaded guilty, while another 19 pleaded not guilty.

Aidi added that 93 of the accused have been sentenced to jail, while another 59 were sentenced to jail and fined. Fifty six of the accused have been slapped with only a fine.

He said 20 suspects were arrested by the police within the same period between April 3 and April 4.