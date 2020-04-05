AAS: Prisons Dept efforts to curb spread of Covid-19 commendable

KUCHING: The efforts made by the Prisons Department to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) in prisons throughout Malaysia is commendable and can only be described as the right thing to do, said Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) president Ranbir Singh Sangha.

However, he noted that the rule of law must also prevail at all times.

“Courts are vested with unfettered discretion to impose appropriate sentences within the confines of the law when accused persons plead guilty or are found guilty after a full trial.

“That unfettered discretion must not be interfered with and both the aggravating and mitigating factors must be considered and/or balanced before any appropriate sentence is imposed,” he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on the Malaysian Prisons Department’s suggestion for Movement Control Order (MCO) flouters to carry out community service rather than to be sentenced to jail so as to avoid the spread of Covid-19 among inmates and Prisons Department staff at correctional facilities.

Ranbir pointed out that such factors may include instances of the spread of the virus in prison or whether the accused persons have been tested for the presence of the virus or not.

He said other factors ought to be considered by the court include prison overcrowding; whether the accused is a first offender or not; whether at the time of the breach of the MCO, the accused had taken any steps to mitigate the transmission of the virus or not such as using a face mask; whether the accused was remorseful and displayed that remorse by pleading guilty at the first reasonable opportunity and thereby saving the court’s time and the great expense of a lengthy trial; whether the offence in that particular part of Malaysia is rampant or not; and public interest.

He also said if the order for community service was to be enforced during the pendency of the MCO, the availability of personal protective equipment should also be taken into consideration otherwise the order itself may exacerbate the spread of the virus .

“The other option is for the community service order to commence only after the MCO is lifted,” he added.

He said that a sentence is imposed according to the particular circumstances of each case and cannot be imposed in a blanket fashion as one sentence for all the breaches of the MCO that are committed.

“One size does not fit all. What is good for the goose is not necessarily also good for the gander.

“Other than imposing a prison sentence the courts also have the options to impose a fine , a bond of good behaviour pursuant to Section 294 of the Criminal Procedure Code or issue a a community service order.

“We ought to have faith in the judiciary to carry out the process of imposing the appropriate sentence in the circumstances of each particular case and if the court concerned were to err either in fact or law or both then the accused is always at liberty to apply for a stay of execution of the prison sentence pending appeal to the high court or have the matter called up by the High Court by way of revision,” he said.

Ranbir said if accused persons are not sure about how to mitigate or obtain a stay of execution of sentence pending appeal, they can always engage advocates who would have the necessary knowledge about the correct procedures.

“Appeals can also be filed with courts through the Prisons Department if the accused is detained in prison,” he said.

Nevertheless, he added that the best thing for the public to do would be to comply with the MCO.