Abang Johari: No Ramadan, Gawai bazaars in Sarawak this year due to Covid-19

MIRI: The Sarawak government today announced that there will be no Ramadan and Gawai bazaars in the state this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg revealed this during a press conference held here today.

“The state government has made the decision not to allow Ramadan bazaars.

“We will not have Ramadan bazaars this year as well as Gawai bazaars, because these two (events) are held one after another,” he said.

He said the steps are critical to ensure the safety of Sarawakians.

Thus, Abang Johari proposed that traders utilise the Internet to sell their food products to their costumers through the e-Ramadan and e-Gawai bazaars.

“I have encouraged on the usage of technology and here in Miri we have a place called Tegas (Digital Innovation Hub) where they can learn as to how to use technology for online sales,” he said.

As for those who are not technology savvy, Abang Johari said they can learn through small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which are available in Miri, Sibu and also Kuching.

“I am confident that e-bazaars is one of out efforts to meet the demand from customers during Ramadan and Gawai, he said.

Earlier, Abang Johari launched the symbolic of handing over food assistance to Miri Division.

The first two areas receiving the food assistance were Telang Usan and Mulu constituency.

Among those present were Eastern Field Commander Lt General Datuk Wira Zamrose Mohd Zain and Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.