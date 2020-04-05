AirAsia’s SOS campaign to help local businesses

KUCHING: AirAsia has launched an e-commerce campaign called ‘Save Our Shops’ (SOS) to help local businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting movement control order (MCO).

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes noted that this is a hard time for all.

“We at AirAsia want to help anyone who owns a business, especially local businesses.

“Sign up now as a merchant with OurShop, our e-commerce platform. We want to help those struggling so we have decided for zero commission and zero listing fee,” he said in a brief message on Instagram.

Save Our Shops is a campaign to help as many local businesses as possible, and AirAsia is making available the resources such as OurShop, an e-commerce platform of AirAsia hosted on the website airasia.com, which receives significant traffic.

Products sold through OurShop will be delivered via Teleport, the logistics arm of AirAsia.

This campaign will enable merchants to sign up at zero commission and zero listing fee to market their products on OurShop for the whole month of April.

However, these shops will be required to cover the banking transaction charges of two per cent for each sale made.

Local businesses interested to be a merchant can sign up at www.ourshop.com/seller.