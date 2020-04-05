Assistant minister pledges to deliver food assistance to needy folk every day

MIRI: Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting has pledged to continue delivering food assistance to the needy during movement control order (MCO) period.

Ting who has been working tirelessly these few weeks said many who have stopped working are struggling to bring food to the tables.

“We are doing all we can to sort out food ration for them. Everyone is advised to stay at home to break the chain of Covid-19.”

Vegetables donated by local formers are continuously being sent to SUPP Piasau branch to be bagged for eligible recipients.

“Currently, the situation in Miri has remained stable with everyone’s cooperation. Abiding by the MCO rules is crucial to stop the spread of the virus and ease the work of frontliners,” added Ting.