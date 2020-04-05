Authorities strive to enforce 10km travel limit in Kapit during MCO

KAPIT: All residents here must not travel beyond 10km radius from their houses unless during cases of emergencies, in line with the second phase of the movement control order (MCO).

This was the main point discussed during the divisional State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) meeting, held at Bletih State Complex here on Friday.

The third meeting on ‘Approaches and Measures to Prevent Covid-19 Spread and Enforcement of the MCO’ was chaired by Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti, who is also JPBN Kapit chairman.

Those attending included Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong who represented Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, Pelagus assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat, General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak Commander SAC Datuk Khaw Kok Chin, Deputy Kapit Resident Galong Luang, Song district officer Jackline August, Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut, Bukit Mabong district officer Douglas Pungga, Kapit Health officer Dr Hamidi Mohamad, and Kapit Hospital deputy director Dr Adeline Avina.

“I have called upon the police and Rela (People’s Volunteers Corps) to be assigned at various points of exit to enforce the 10km movement.

“There would be no more inter-district travel from Kapit to Song is prohibited from now on.

“For any emergency case that requires travelling to Sibu, the permit or clearance pass must be obtained from the police,” said Nyurak.

At present, the authorities have sealed off river and land access into Kapit.

The road checkpoints, jointly manned by police, Rela and Health personnel, include those at the junction in front of Song Fire and Rescue station, in Kampung Cina, at Jalan Kapit-Song, and also at Jalan Mujong before the Baleh bridge; while in rural Baleh, a road block has been set up at Mirirai.

On border patrol, checkpoints are at Long Singgut and Tapak Megah, meant to prevent any illegal entry from Indonesia, especially from Long Nawang which is very close to the border.

The Marine Police and Sarawak Rivers Board enforcement personnel are patrolling the ferry points and also along the rivers stretching from Semaran to Kapit.

Meanwhile, Dr Hamidi said to date, this division recorded 18 persons-under-investigation (PUIs) of whom 14 tested negative for Covid-19, while four were still awaiting results.