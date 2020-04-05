Boatmen comply strictly with suspension of service order

SIBU: The Sarawak Third, Sixth, Seventh Divisions Express Association (SDA) is complying strictly with the directives issued by the Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) regarding the temporary suspension of passenger boat operation in the state.

Its chairman Lau Hieng Choon said he had received a notice, which stated that effective March 24, all operations of commercial express boats and speed boats would be temporarily suspended until further notice.

However, he also admitted that his fellow members had been severely affected by the directive, enforced under the movement control order (MCO).

“We are facing financial constraints in paying our employees’ salaries. Still, we will seek every means to overcome this situation.

“All members have been advised to adhere to the instructions given by the SRB. We are helpless to do anything,” he said.

Lau said prior to the MCO taking effect on March 18, the passenger boat business was already ‘not promising’.

“We were just getting by. Out of sudden, our living was shattered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We do not dare to imagine the worse to come should the MCO is extended further – our rice bowls would definitely be turned upside down, as we have no other ways to seek other means of income to provide for our families.” Lau hoped that the government would consider giving some form of financial assistance to the operators for them to pull through during this difficult period.

Nevertheless, he also called upon the people to strictly abide by the MCO.