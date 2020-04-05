Callous to call election and engage in politicking now — Aspirasi

KUCHING: The Gabungan Pari Sarawak (GPS) government should not be thinking of calling for state elections this year in view of the Covid-19 situation which may get worse before it gets better.

The call was made by Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo who said the country and the state’s economy is shattered and livelihoods of ordinary people at peril.

The people are already suffering with the rural population having no income and barely surviving during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, she stressed.

“To think of going to polls and politicking within the year would be most callous of any government.

“Another observation of ASPIRASI is that it is cheap politicking and unconscionable of politicians to capitalize on the pandemic by putting their names and faces on food items when claiming to save the poor,” she said.

Soo said politicians should not display their names, facial photographs and party names when giving aid to the poor.

Politicians, she noted, should just display the Sarawak flag on the items, to show their sincerity and love for the people and nation, unconditionally.

On the Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah’s suggestion that mass gatherings be discouraged for another six or 12 months, Soo considered it premature at this stage.

She believed prolonged ban of mass gathering might be difficult to implement.

“Once the MCO is lifted, how is the church or the mosque able to enforce the prohibition of mass attendence by its believers?

“If Parliament is prorogued indefinitely due to the restriction on mass gatherings, where there are 222 MPs and the rest of the personnel required for the effort, how will the government function effectively?” she asked.

She suggested more effective guidelines rather than blanket ban on mass gatherings for a long period such as six months or one year.

Dr Noor Hisham said on Friday that Malaysia may continue to ban mass gatherings for the rest of the year even after the MCO is lifted.