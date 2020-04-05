Clearer guidelines on MCO enforcement crucial — Lecturer

KUCHING: The government must come up with clearer and more comprehensive guidelines or standard operating procedure (SOP) on the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in the country, said Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) Faculty of Syariah and Law senior lecturer Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

This, he opined, is crucial especially for the enforcement authorities to learn what they can or cannot do during the enforcement.

“Many people are still puzzled over seeing a video clip which has gone viral on social media showing an enforcement officer beating five young men with a stick purportedly for defying MCO in Kunak, Sabah,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muzaffar went on to say people wanted to know whether or not enforcement officers could beat anyone physically for their refusal to comply with the MCO.

If the enforcers were permitted to impose physical punishment, he asked what to what extent they should be given to carry out such method of enforcement.

“How about action taken towards underage individuals who fail to follow MCO? How should authorities approach such underage group?”

He said the government must have an SOP in place so that everyone in the country including the enforcement authorities would know what they could or could not do throughout the MCO period. He suggested that the government introduce a 24-hour hotline for anyone who wishes to lodge a complaint over the MCO enforcement.

“Malaysian Bar should also offer legal advice to the public regardless of their nationality about their rights throughout this MCO enforcement period,” he said.

The MCO, enforced from March 18 to April 14, is part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) in Malaysia.