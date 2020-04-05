Couple killed as car hits their motorcycle

PENAMPANG: A couple, riding on a motorcycle, were killed when a Toyota Avanza car hit them along Jalan Noosob/Hungab, here on Friday.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the couple, in their 30s, were killed instantly when the car rammed into the couple around 2.50pm on April 3.

“Police believe that based on investigation the couple were heading towards Noosob while the car was coming from the opposite direction before the incident occurred.

“The couple and the Avanza car ended in a roadside drain,” he said.

Paramedics, who arrived at the scene, confirmed the couple dead while the 33-year-old driver of the Avanza car and his passenger, 17, escaped with minor injuries.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.