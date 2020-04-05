Covid-19: Four deaths, 179 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Four more deaths from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) were recorded in the country today, bringing the total number of deaths of the pandemic to 61, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that a total of 179 new positive cases were reported in the country as of 12pm today, bringing the nationwide cumulative tally to 3,662 cases.

Out of 179 new cases, 46 are linked to the Sri Petaling religious gathering, he added.

“The 58th death involved a Malaysian man aged 72 who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure. He was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on March 29, and died on April 4 at 1.37pm.

“The 59th death was a Malaysian man aged 68 with a history of diabetes. He was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital on March 29, and died on April 4 at 3.40pm.

“The 60th death is a 53-year-old Malaysian man who was admitted to the SGH on March 31, and died on April 5 at 12.39am.

“The 61st death is a Malaysian man aged 66 who had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure as well as kidney disease. He was admitted to the Keningau Hospital, Sabah on March 26, and died on April 4 at 9.36pm,” he said.

He was speaking at a daily press conference to update on the Covid-19 situation in the country that was broadcast live on Facebook from Putrajaya earlier.

Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 90 patients have fully recovered and discharged today, bringing the total number of patients recovered and discharged to 1,005 to date.

To date, a total of 99 patients are still being treated in intensive care units, out of which 48 require ventilator support, he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham advised those with a travel history to affected countries lately or those who had attended the affected religious gathering to come forward and disclose everything to prevent further spread of the virus.

He said this was because there was a cluster of imported cases from Italy, particularly in Kuching, Sarawak, where 37 were tested positive for the virus, and five deaths from the cluster were recorded.

“In line with the Movement Control Order (MCO), all Malaysians coming back from overseas are to be quarantined at quarantine centres.

“They will be screened at entry points into the country, where they will be referred to the hospitals nearest to them before being isolated and quarantined.

“This is to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country,” said Dr Noor Hisham.