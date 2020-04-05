Covid-19: Recoveries breach 1,000 mark – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 situation in the country is showing some positive developments after the total number of recovered cases and discharged patients breached the 1,000 mark today.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today alone, 90 fully recovered patients were discharged.

“This brings the cumulative cases of fully recovered and discharged patients to 1,005, which is 27.44 percent of the total number of Covid-19 cases,” he said.

He said this at the Covid-19 daily media conference at the Health Ministry (MOH) here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham urged the public to be forthcoming and provide honest information if they have had close contact with Covid-19 patients, travelled abroad or had attended gatherings linked to Covid-19 infections.

For instance, he said MOH discovered a cluster that originated from case 1,580, who had a travel history to Italy.

“So far, from that cluster, 37 have tested positive for Covid-19, with five deaths (cases 1,031, 1,032, 1,006, 2850 and 2,210), as well as one critical case currently in the intensive care unit requiring respiratory equipment aid.

“This cluster has infections up to the third generation,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said import cases stemming from overseas travel remains a high risk in the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Up to noon today, a total of 180 nations have been affected by the pandemic. – Bernama