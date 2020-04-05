Covid-19 sanitisation works continue in Kuching, Miri

KUCHING: Sanitisation works to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) were conducted by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) together with personnel from the Ministry of Health and the respective local councils today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the works were carried out at Masjid India, Cathay Lane and the Song Kheng Hai recreation and hawker centre in Kuching starting at 9am.

In Miri, sanitisation works were carried out at the Miri Airport VVIP room at 9.30am.

Later today, sanitisation works will be carried out on eight busses which were used to transport passengers from the Kuching International Airport to designated hotels in Kuching.

These passengers are required to undergo a 14 days quarantine at the hotels to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection.

As of today, a total of 16 sanitisation works were carried out in Kuching, Miri (7), Kota Samarahan (6), Sarikei (4), Sibu (3), Limbang (3), Betong (2) and Sri Aman (1).

The sanisation works in these areas were carried out at one supermarket, 13 public markets, seven places of worship, four housing areas, 11 government buildings and six public gatherings areas.