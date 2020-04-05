Covid-19: Sarawak suffers two more casualties, death toll at 12

KUCHING: Two more casualties from Covid-19 outbreak were recorded in Sarawak in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 12 so far.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah told a press conference today that both cases involved patients from Kuching.

The first case involved a 72 year-old-man from Taman Sebah Height, Kuching who was tested positive for the disease on March 28 and passed away yesterday (April 4) at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The second case involved a 53 year-old man from Batu Kawa, Kuching, who did not have any known contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

The man, who was admitted to SGH on March 21, tested positive for the disease on April 2, and passed away early this morning (April 5) at 12.39am.

Abdul Karim also informed that 10 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, bringing the total number to 264 since the first case was reported on March 13.

Out of these new cases, 10 are being treated in SGH and one case is in Sibu Hospital.

“To sum it up, generally the rate of new infections in Sarawak shows an unstable trend due to the numbers of positive cases fluctuate every day,” said Abdul Karim, who deputised for Deputy Chief Minister and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas for the daily update on Covid-19 .

He also revealed a total of 50 new cases of Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) have also been recorded today, bringing a total of 1,629 PUI cases since January 11.

Out of these, 1,304 cases have been tested negative and 61 cases are still pending laboratory results.

There were 17 new PUI cases recorded in Kuching district, followed by eight in Miri, five in Samarahan, four in Betong, four in Kapit, three in Saratok, three in Simunjan, two in Bau, one in Serian, one in Sibu, one in Sri Aman and one in Song.