DAP branch chief raises concern over MCO arrests

KUCHING: The authorities should apply discretionary action when enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Serian Branch chairman Edward Andrew Luwak.

He observed that individuals who had flouted the MCO had been arrested, handcuffed and this was done on a group basis.

They were later locked up together in cells which are small and crowded, he added.

“They were treated like ‘criminals’ when in fact they are just offenders, violaters or flouters of the MCO. They are not committers of a crime in the true sense of the word.

“Many of the offenders are not aware of the seriousness of the Order. Some are ignorant of the Order. These are human weaknesses. The fact that over 90 per cent of the population observed the Order is something we are proud of,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Edward said the enforcers had valid reasons in their actions, which served “as a deterrent measure to others”.

However, lining up those arrested in handcuffs, confining them in crowded cells and putting them together in the dock certainly infringed the social distancing directive, he asserted.

“Instead of containing the spread of the disease, we expose more to the spread of the disease. Rather than taking up the actions earlier mentioned, the enforcement authorities could take up more considerate measures which are in line with the directive on social distancing and more humane to offenders,” he said.

He suggested that the enforcers could first confiscate the identity cards of offenders.

“It is very unlikely that they will abscond if their identity cards are with the police. Transport them to the police station or direct them to go immediately to the police station.

“Instead of holding them in lock ups, release them on police bail for a specified amount of money, heavy enough to secure their presence when charged in court later,” he further proposed.

If doubtful on securing their attendance in court, Edward said, the enforcers could ask offenders to get securities in persons to obtain their release.

He was certain that offenders had family members, relatives and friends of good standing who could stand security for them.

“In Sarawak, if the arrest involves a village folk, a phone call to the village would summon someone in the village speedily to bail out the offender,” he added.