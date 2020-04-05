Darell questions need to handcuff 24 seminarians

PENAMPANG: The Member of Parliament for Penampang, Datuk Darell Leiking, questioned the necessity of handcuffing 24 Catholic seminarians who were recently charged with violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) and convicted of playing soccer within the college compound at Georgetown, Penang on March 31.

“Based on the press reporting and photos in the article, there were seminarians being handcuffed. In any event and whether it was procedural or otherwise, why treat these seminarians like common criminals? Did they commit a serious offence against someone to require such treatment? What they did was only playing soccer within their own college’s compound,” he said in a statement yesterday.

They were charged with violating the MCO and yet they were hauled to the court in chains as if they were a gang of robbers or serious criminal offenders, lamented Darell.

“This puts inference that if a group of people is deemed to have ‘disobeyed’ the MCO by innocently attending a private religious ceremony or even a fellowship dining gathering within their own family in their private compound where they live, will the same treatment by handcuffing them in chain be made if such ‘offenders’ are hauled up to the courts?” he questioned.

Darell also questioned the rational of charging the seminarians who were only doing physical activity within their own college compound during the MCO period.

“Without being privy to the whole facts leading to the charge and convictions but based on the article by the Star and without the full facts before me and based on what the defence raised during mitigation, I take it that the college itself is a private secluded building demarcated by fence (simple or secured) and so on – and no interaction is allowed with others from outside the college without the knowledge of their superiors.

“So how could physical activities within the private confines of the college building be deemed as violating the MCO – if it does, then what had been the decision if the physical activity” done by the 24 seminarians within the compound were to do gotong royong to clean and disinfect the college and so on? Will they still be charged? ” the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) deputy president stressed.

Did the 24 seminarians invite other people/participants from outside of the college to play soccer with them? If that was the case it would have clearly established their direct intention to violate the order, he added.

Darell added that the Federal Government headed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin must now come out with a more specific and detailed guideline over the regulation on MCO so that all Malaysians would not become unnecessary victims of the Government’s lack of clarity.

“Judging and taking from the decision by the court yesterday, we can infer that he (Muhyiddin) must now specify it clearly that “physical activity” cannot take place even within one’s own private compound such as running around for the kids, playing badminton, gardening, cleaning or even fixing their cars in their own private compound.

“In Sabah and I assume the same throughout the Federation, there are fellowship gatherings within large families who are living in common together side by side and they do keep sanity during the MCO by eating and dining together in the compound of their house and for some who are out of their compound join such fellowship through WhatsApp Video call, Facetime or Zoom,” Darell pointed out.

Again without the full facts of what transpired from the seminarian case, it is needed now more than ever that Muhyiddin must give a clear and present guideline to us all so that ‘no matter’ how bored you are inside your house, you and your family cannot step outside of your house and to do some joint physical activity with your own family members in your own private compound, he said.

“Everyone must stay inside the house or else someone will take a photo of this activity and you and family will be charged,” he opined.

“It is apparent now that the Federal Government has lost its sense of what should be done – the system is slowly creeping back to the dark ages whereby rendering administrators or implementers on not being able to do things rationally and with basic common sense.”

“And believe me we can now assume, more and more petty issues like what had happened to the 24 seminarians will pop up again not because the politicians politicized it but because there are no more basic common sense from the country’s leadership,” he concluded.

“An answer is needed now Mr Prime Minister,” the former federal minister said.