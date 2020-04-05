Elected reps reach out to 1,930 rural folk in Upper Merit

KAPIT: The personal contributions from Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, and Assistant Minister of Utilities (Rural Electricity) Datuk Liwan Lagang who is also Belaga assemblyman, have benefitted 1,930 people living in the Upper Merit areas.

The recipients represent the 250 households across Sungai Metah, Sungai Merit and Sungai Pilai.

The immediate aid comprises essential food items like rice, salt, sugar, biscuits, coffee, and tea for the rural families in Upper Merit who are affected by the movement control order (MCO), because their connectivity to Kapit town has been cut off due to the need to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The distribution of the goods was commissioned following a recent meeting chaired by Ugak at the Hulu Rajang Parliamentary Service Centre, which discussed the most viable means of providing basic essential items to the rural folk, especially the longhouse folk in the Upper Rajang and Ulu Baleh. Ugak’s aides Anyie Kumbong and Setar Engkah, and a political secretary to the chief minister Nicholas Kudi Jantai also attended the meeting.