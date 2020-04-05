Fine tune aid access to ensure women-at-risk receive assistance — WAO

KUCHING: The government must ensure the poor, especially women at-risk, have access to cash transfers if they do not qualify for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) programme, says Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO).

In a statement posted on its website, it pointed out that this is one area which the government needs to fine tune to meet the needs of individuals most susceptible to losing their livelihoods, including female-headed households, domestic violence survivors, women workers in vulnerable employment, and at-risk non-citizens living in Malaysia.

“A recent poll of 20 former residents of WAO’s shelter found that 70 per cent of the women have suffered loss of income during the movement control order (MCO) period, with 30 per cent experiencing complete loss of income. Overall, Malaysian women are more likely to be unemployed than men, and the current crisis will exacerbate the gap.

“Despite this, many wouldn’t have access to the proposed Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash transfers for B40 and M40 households,” it said.

WAO explained that for B40 households already covered by the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) programme, the cash transfers will directly be transferred into a representative’s bank account, usually the male head of household. The same applies to M40 households whose bank accounts are registered with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

“Direct transfers to the male head of household will greatly disadvantage domestic violence survivors; for example, survivors who are in the process of obtaining a divorce from their abusive husband and who cannot yet classify themselves as single will not receive anything.

“Similarly, many women still living in abusive situations but lack access to joint financial resources won’t receive the direct transfer to their husbands’ bank accounts,” it said.

WAO recommended the government expand access by allowing women who would otherwise be ineligible to apply for the benefit with a supporting letter from a gazetted shelter or other designated organisations.

“Additionally, we implore the government to implement other measures to ensure benefits are accessible to women in need – such as designing the application process to make it clear to applicants that either adult qualifies as the household representative – to improve the financial access to women most in-need,” it said.