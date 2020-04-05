First phase of BPN payouts to commence April 6, says Tengku Zafrul

KUCHING: Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the first phase of BPN payouts, totalling RM5.63 billion, is being disbursed tomorrow (April 6) with B40 income group being prioritised.

Those from B40 and M40 income groups can check their eligibility for Bantuan Prihatan Nasional (BPN) cash payouts via www.hasil.gov.my.

Members of the public are only required to enter their identification card (IC) number to know whether they are qualified for the financial incentives and how much are they entitled to.

The payment was brought forward from the end of April as originally planned.

Household and single individuals who are Cost of Living Aid (BSH) recipients do not need to make a new application for BPN cash handouts as the payments would be credited to their bank accounts registered under BSH.

B40 households with monthly income of RM4,000 and below will receive RM1,600 (RM1,000 in April and RM600 in May) and M40 households with income between RM4,001 and RM8,000 will receive RM1,000 (RM500 in April and RM500 in May).

Single individuals earning salaries of RM2,000 and below will receive cash payouts of RM800 (RM500 in April and RM300 in May), while those earning between RM2,001 to RM4,000 will received RM500 (RM250 in April and RM250 in May).

For household earning between RM4,001 and RM8,000 and singles earning between RM2,001 and RM4,000 who are registered taxpayers under Inland Revenue Board, the payments will be made directly to them through their bank accounts registered with the Inland Revenue Board.

Counters will be set out in rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak by both the state treasury departments via Finance Ministry to hand out cash payments of BPN. The time and venue will be announced accordingly.

For those of B40 and M40 income groups who have yet to register for the financial incentive, applications can be made online at the official Inland Revenue Board’s website at www.hasil.gov.my.