Folk of Kpg Narub, Kpg Klid in Dalat get their share of food aid

KUCHING: Residents of Kampung Narub and Kampung Klid in Dalat received their food aid from the state government yesterday to ensure they still have food on their tables.

Dalat assemblywoman Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the food items were delivered on Friday using boats as both villages are not connected by roads.

The journey took one hour using a 250hp engine boat.

The villages are located 45km from Dalat. Kpg Klid has 53 households while Kpg Narub has 46 households.

“Dalat constituency has 30 villages with 3,845 households. Each family head will be supplied with 5kg rice, 2kg cooking oil, 1kg sugar, 1kg flour, 1 pack coffee, 50 teabags, 350g salt and 2 packs Osborne crackers,” she said in a press statement received here yesterday.

Each household would receive one food basket, while those with more than one family would get an extra basket, she added.

The food baskets are ‘parked’ at the community hall and would be delivered to the recipients’ doorsteps by the village disaster management committee, in compliance with the movement control order (MCO).

Sixty-seven district disaster management committees (service centres) have distributed food to their respective areas, said Fatimah, who is also Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development.

A total of 444,329 households in all 82 state constituencies across Sarawak are benefitting from the State Food Aid totalling RM16.4 million announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on March 29.

Abang Johari said the aid was meant to ensure that ‘there would be food on the table’ especially for those worst hit by the MCO to contain the spread of Covid-19.