Foreigners banned from transiting in the state to curb spread of Covid-19, says Lee

MIRI: The state government today announced bans on foreigners from transiting in the state as part of measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the measure took effect today (April 5).

“All foreigners are banned from transiting in the state either by land, sea and air,” said Lee when met after attending a press conference chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at Miri Airport earlier today.

The measure came not long after Brunei imposed ban on foreigners from entering the country at all entry points as a drastic measure to stop the importation and further spread of Covid-19 in the country on March 23.

The sultanate, as of April 4, recorded one death and 135 positive cases.

It recorded only six new cases from April 1 to 4.

Meanwhile, Sarawak has recorded 254 cases with 10 deaths as at April 4.

Out of the 254 cases, 98 were recorded between April 1 and 4.