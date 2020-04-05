Gerawat also in quarantine after meeting attended by Covid-19 patient

MIRI: State Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Dato Gerawat Gala today confirmed that he is under a 14-day self-quarantine as advised by the state health authorities after coming into contact with a Food Supply Chain committee member who was later tested positive for Covid-19.

“I was required by the Health Department under MCO requirements to undergo the 14 days home quarantine for precautionary measure after having attended the Food Supply committee meeting whereby a member has been confirmed a positive case,” he said in press statement today,

Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, said he was supposed to be in Miri together with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for the handing over of food parcels for delivery by Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) by helicopters to five distribution centres.

“My regrets and utmost apologies as I had prepared myself to be on hand at the handing over of the food parcels for delivery by TUDM helicopter with YAB CM at the Miri airport today 5/4,” he added.

The committee chairman Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, and others present at the meeting have also been similarly advised to undergo home quarantine as a precautionary measure .