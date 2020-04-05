Going out to get your favourite food unacceptable – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Going out for the sake of buying your favourite food is such a lame excuse and for this stern action can be taken, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

He urged the public to remain at home and comply with the Movement Control Order (MCO) as this was imposed by the government in efforts to contain Covid-19.

“Bear in mind that anyone could be infected by the Covid-19 virus regardless of their skin colour, race, religion or status,” he told Bernama when met at Bukit Aman here.

Abdul Hamid said cooperation from all quarters was crucial to ensure full compliance of the MCO so that the Covid-19 infection chain could be broken.

“Now is the time for all the people to ‘sacrifice’ by refraining themselves from leaving their home as they could be at risk of infecting the virus…just be patient…once the situation improves, we might see less rigid restrictions,” he said.

On the possibility of MCO extension, Abdul Hamid said it would all depend on public compliance with it.

“The current data shows positive signs that we can contain the spread of the infection,” he said.

Abdul Hamid also said that the police were facing a more challenging task now as they had to deal with an “unseen threat”.

“We are not fighting with a visible enemy…we don’t know because (the virus) is everywhere and very dangerous,” he said.

He also expressed his appreciation healthcare staff for their dedication and contribution in the fight against Covid-19. – Bernama