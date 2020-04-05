Having separate rooms, toilets one of criteria of temporary quarantine centre – Abdul Karim

KUCHING: Having separate rooms and toilets is one of the criteria of a temporary quarantine centre for individuals entering Sarawak in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

According to him, there are criteria for a quarantine centre to be set up and not every divisional disaster committee will be turning hotels into quarantine centres.

In the city, the Sarawak government has made its state Youth and Sports Complex as a screening and quarantine centre.

“(We) will leave it to respective divisions and their disaster committee teams to decide. There is a specific requirement for how a quarantine place should be.

“And I do know that not all (disaster committees) are using hotels as their place of quarantine. Some use youth centres while others use hostels.

“But what I know is that one of the requirements is that (quarantine) facilities must have separate room and toilets,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here today.

He was commenting on a statement by a lawyer Alex Ling who yesterday called on the government to consider using two-star hotels rather than their three to five-star counterparts as quarantine centres.

Ling opined that three to five-star hotels that used centralised air-conditioning system might not be the best option as quarantine centres.

Abdul Karim said it was already very difficult for the authorities to identify appropriate places as quarantine facilities.

Given this, he felt that people should be more understanding rather than to offer their criticism.

“Of course, it is easy to comment and criticise. But bear in mind that those (returning to their home state) in quarantine are not confirmed positive Covid 19 carriers.

“It (quarantine) is a requirement by the government. And from statistics, almost all are deemed negative after their 14 days of confinement,” he added.

In a statement yesterday, Ling said the problem with centralised air conditioner (at three to five-star hotels) was that some of the air from each room or corridor was sucked into the conduit and recirculated to all the rooms after passing through the cooling tubes.

“You can imagine, the virus (Covid-19) from infected persons could be sucked and circulated, thus infecting the whole building or hotel.

“This is the reason why cruise ships have such high infections,” he said when commenting on a recent news report that seven hotels in Sarawak had responded to the government’s call to be turned into quarantine centres.