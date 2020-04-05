Hotels selected for quarantine in Limbang, Lawas

LIMBANG: The Limbang Division Disaster Management Committee has designated one hotel each in Limbang and Lawas districts as quarantine centres for travellers entering Sarawak from today (April 5).

Committee chairman Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said Hotel Seri Malaysia in Lawas and Purnama Hotel here have been designated for the 14-day quarantine of those entering the state by land or sea.

“Do not come back during the MCO (movement control order) unless it is urgent – we do not want imported clusters,” he advised.

He explained those under quarantine would be monitored by the health authorities and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) for any signs of infection and to keep them isolated from the public. The Information Department will also be putting up notice banners at strategic entry points at Sidumin-Merapok bordering Sabah in the north and Mengkalap-Labu in the south of Lawas, and Pandaruan-Bambangan and CIQ Tedungan-Kuala Lurah in Limbang.